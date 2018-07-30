Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Carmaker Vauxhall has reversed nearly 20 years of losses but only after slashing hundreds of jobs.

The combined Opel Vauxhall business made a £448m profit in the first six months of this year, according to the Chronicle’s sister paper The Mirror.

The swing out of the red came after the business was sold by General Motors to France’s PSA Group which owns Peugeot and Citroen.

Since the deal 650 jobs have been shed at Vauxhall’s Ellesmere Port factory at North Road which makes the Astra,

Group sales at PSA are said to have totalled £34.4bn from January to June, while profits rose from £1.7bn to £2bn.

The firm still employs around 1,100 staff at Ellesmere Port and 1,276 at Vauxhall’s van plant in Luton which produces the Vivaro.

PSA chief Carlos Tavares said: “The group demonstrates since 2014 its recurring ability to level up global profitability, efficiency and volumes, despite strong headwinds.

“Opel/Vauxhall teams start to deliver good results to build the New Opel/Vauxhall and are eager to unleash further potential. Our agility and strong focus on execution remain a strong asset to reach our targets.”

PSA says that during 2018 it anticipates a ‘stable’ automotive market in Europe.