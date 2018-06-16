Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A housebuilder is helping a theatre school with funding.

The Star Factory, based at Little Sutton Community Centre, has been showing off the results of a generous £2,000 donation from developers Redrow.

Not far from Redrow’s Ledsham Garden Village, the theatre group welcomes children from all backgrounds and provides free fun days, day trips and parties for its young performers.

But the group has to fundraise for each of its events. When the Star Factory owner James Wilson found out about Redrow’s community fund he sought the housebuilder’s support.

Mr Wilson explained: “At The Star Factory the doors are open to anyone regardless of their ability. Our staff are highly trained to work with both able bodied children and those who have many different disabilities as we believe all children should be given the chance to learn the skills we teach and develop.

“The Star Factory has gone from strength to strength since opening four and a half years ago. We run classes for children from the age of four in tap, ballet, musical theatre, drama, singing and street dance.

“It’s a really popular group but it’s still extremely hard work fundraising for our events and trips so we’re thrilled to have been awarded the £2,000 from Redrow.

“It will make it so much easier to arrange all the days out and it will mean an awful lot to all the children that come to us.

“We’ve also been able to organise a trip for our musical theatre class to see Shrek the Musical in Liverpool thanks to the money from Redrow.”

He added: “These events put a huge smile on the children’s faces and we can see real friendships develop that wouldn’t have been made if it wasn’t for all the activities and classes we put on.”

The funding comes from Redrow’s second community fund for the area which will see seven local causes supported. It follows the success of the first fund back in 2016 which saw 13 local groups receiving a share of £5,000.

Jason Newton at Redrow Homes (NW) explained: “We wanted to up the ante for our second fund and make even more of a difference to the community in and around Ledsham Garden Village. So we doubled the pot of money to £10,000 and The Star Factory was one of the groups chosen.

“We love what they do and the impact they have as they help children to socialise, have fun and, in turn, build their confidence, which complements our ethos of creating friendly and thriving communities wherever we build.”

Ledsham Garden Village has two neighbouring developments, Oaklands and Sycamore Green, separated by a central boulevard. When complete, there will be 2,000 homes with around 100 acres of open space.

The current phases are sold up but there is a new phase of three and four-bedroom homes coming soon at Oaklands.