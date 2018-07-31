Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An Ellesmere Port teenager is following in his sister’s footsteps and losing his long hair for charity.

Connor Booth, 19, is determined to have 19 inches of his beloved hair cut off to donate to The Little Princess Trust. He will also be shaving the rest off to raise money for Papyrus, the ‘fantastic’ charity that helps to prevent young suicide.

He told JustGiving: “Those of you who know me will know how much I love my hair! When my sister (Emma Mayers) did her charity head shave a couple of years ago I said I’d never do it, even though I was very proud of her.

“However on August 4 I will be cutting 19 inches of my hair off and donating it to The Little Princess Trust. I will then be shaving the rest off to raise funds for Papyrus which is a fantastic charity that helps to prevent young suicide.

“No one should feel alone or useless especially young people who should be out having fun and not worrying.”

Connor, who suffered bullying at school, describes the charity as ‘amazingly thoughtful’.

“Many young people are experiencing hard times and they just need someone there to help and that’s what these guys do,” he explains. “Every life is important and they believe so too, that’s why they help.”

He added: “I’d like to show all the young people being bullied that they don’t have to let the bullies win and CAN carry on and have an amazing future with the people who matter and love them just like I have.

“My inspiration for doing the head shave was seeing how brave my big sister Emma was when she did it, she also donated her hair to charity."

Emma says the family is all ‘extremely proud’ of Connor. After her mum decided to home school him for a year ‘he didn’t let them win and asked to go back to school and he carried on with his life with his head held high’.

“He has achieved so much and has recently received his level 3 production arts college course results which were absolutely fantastic, he got five distinctions, eight merits and four passes,” she explained.

“He has turned into an amazing, helpful and caring young man.”

Connor will be doing his charity head shave at 2.30pm on Saturday, August 4, at Amy’s Craft Artcade on Regent Street, Ellesmere Port.

“Please come down and show your support to Connor and these two amazing charities,” she says.

People can also sponsor Connor by popping in to the craft shop or through www.justgiving.com/fundraising/connor-booth.

The Artcade is also holding their charity fundraising day the same day running from 11am to 4pm in aid of the heart muscle charity Cardiomyopathy UK.

At the time of writing, Connor had already brought in £157.50 towards his £250 target for Papyrus. He said: “I can’t thank you all enough for your brilliant sponsorships and kind words. Not long to go now, hopefully I can reach my target for this amazing charity.”