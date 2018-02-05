Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 13-year-old girl from Ellesmere Port has been given an award by Cheshire police after she helped a woman who had been the victim of domestic violence.

Demi O’Sullivan, who goes to Whitby High School , was walking home from the park when she saw a woman sat on her doorstep who was upset and bleeding from a wound to her head.

Demi asked what had happened and was told that the woman’s boyfriend had thrown a mug at her and thrown her out of the house along with some of her belongings.

She said: “I called the police and ambulance on her phone and took her around the corner, away from the house. I then ran home to get a cloth. My mum was in and she came with me to help.”

Demi’s mum Bernie said: “She was out the door telling me to quickly get a cloth and she was running off and trying to tell me what happened.

“I was made up with what Demi had done. Especially as three other people just walked past and didn’t do anything. The girl was very upset and Demi was amazing with her.”

Demi and Bernie stayed with the woman until the police arrived and gave her first aid.

Demi said she helped because the woman was upset, adding: “She was crying and I didn’t want to see someone hurt like that and I wanted to see something done about it.”

PC Steph Allison, who was the officer first on the scene, said: “I turned up and was presented with the lady who was injured and Demi told me everything that happened. It was amazing how brave she was. She did everything she should have done and completely took control of the situation.”

As a thank you, PC Allison and Acting Chief Constable Janette McCormick gave Demi and her mum a tour of Police HQ in Winsford which included meeting one of the force’s sniffer dogs, Sidney, a tour of the firearms department and a look around the different vehicles used by police.

Demi was also presented with a £40 gift card and certificate of appreciation from Cheshire Constabulary.

■ Brandon McFadden, 18, of Overpool Road, Ellesmere Port, pleaded guilty at Chester Magistrates Court to one count of assault by beating. He was sentenced to a 12-month community order with 80 hours of unpaid work and a 35 day rehabilitation requirement.