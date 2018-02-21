Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Ellesmere Port trained students gave free haircuts to homeless people.

The two kind-hearted barbering students from Cheshire College – South and West in Ellesmere Port used their scissor skills to give free haircuts to homeless people in Manchester.

Jenny Ankers, 32, from Elton and Leon Hall, 31, from Buckley were inspired to help after seeing professional barbers on YouTube.

Leon explained: “I’d seen a video of a barber giving free haircuts to homeless people. It was such a simple thing to do but the impact on the people he helped was enormous.”

The two students decided to spend their day-off from studying by travelling to Manchester and cutting hair near the Arndale Centre.

Jenny added: “The response was incredible, the guys we helped were really touched. It’s just nice to do something that makes someone feel good about themselves.”

The students, who both started studying barbering at the college’s Ellesmere Port Campus last September, are planning to make it a regular event once a month.

Andrea Huby, an assistant director at the college, said: “This was such a thoughtful gesture by Leon and Jenny and we are all extremely proud of their commitment to helping others in need.”