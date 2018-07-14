Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A team of volunteers from M&S Cheshire Oaks have received a regional volunteer award from Macmillan Cancer Support in recognition for supporting local people affected by cancer.

Celia Roberts and the Cheshire Oaks Outlet Team received Macmillan’s North West Corporate Volunteer Award.

The award is given in recognition of employees of Macmillan’s corporate partners who make an outstanding contribution through volunteering.

Celia and the Cheshire Oaks team raised an incredible £10,782 from in-store fundraising for Macmillan last September, coming seventh out of all stores.

But, more importantly, they motivated and inspired colleagues across their region to fundraise for Macmillan.

Pete Swallow, M&S regional manager, said: “If ever there was an inspirational story about a leader and her team changing lives, then this would be it for Macmillan 2017.

“Celia set out a clear vision to ensure she would exceed her Macmillan target.”

On hearing they had won the award, Celia Roberts, store manager, said: “I am immensely proud of our team here at M&S Ellesmere Port for raising £10,782 for Macmillan – our highest amount to date – and would like to thank all of our customers and colleagues for their generous support.

“We had a lot of fun raising money for such a worthy cause.”

Jane Melvin, Macmillan’s head of service in the North West, added: “Macmillan was set up by a volunteer over 100 years ago, and our volunteers are crucial in helping us to ensure that no one has to face cancer alone.

“We wanted to use Volunteers’ Week to say a well-deserved ‘thank you’ to all the people who give their time to help us.

“We also wanted to thank Celia and the Cheshire Oaks Outlet Team for their incredible efforts to help people affected by cancer.

“At Macmillan, we have a variety of volunteering roles and we always like to hear from people that might be interested in helping us out, because whether it’s minutes or months, hours or days, whatever time you can give really will matter.”

If you’re interested in finding out about how to volunteer for Macmillan please visit www.macmillan.org.uk/volunteer , email volunteering@macmillan.org.uk or call 0300 1000 200.