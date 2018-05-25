Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Sports students from Ellesmere Port are coaching at two of the biggest Premier League football clubs in England.

Manchester City and Everton have selected the ‘gifted and aspiring’ football coaches from Cheshire College – South & West to help lead their developing academies.

Students Joe Fitzpatrick, 20, and Jack Tidd, 19, both from Ellesmere Port, have been working at the clubs to develop their skills whilst studying their two-year foundation degree in sports coaching.

Joe Fitzpatrick, currently working as a coach at Man City, said: “To have this exposure into the coaching and football world, as well as the level of experience gained from working at a Premier League club, is incredible.

“When I finish my foundation degree at the college I’m looking to complete a final third year at the University of Chester whilst continuing to work at the club.”

The college’s degree is delivered in partnership with the university with the first two years being taught at the college. It is accredited by the university.

Jason Doggett, sports teacher and football academy co-ordinator at the college, commented: “We’ve been particularly impressed with Joe and Jack’s dedication and commitment to the course and the sport.

“They have really paid attention to work and been willing to step out of their comfort zone to fully embrace their learning experience which is set to help them tremendously in their careers.

“They have established themselves as development centre coaches, coaching gifted and talented young footballers in the hope they will progress to academy level football.

“Joe and Jack’s role is to encourage the youngsters and help them to improve – ready for professional level football.”

He continued: “Their success highlights the value in the college’s football academy programme, which enables students to develop their skills and knowledge to give them the best chance at progressing within an elite environment.”

Jack, who is coaching at Everton, added: “Working at Everton is great. I’m working with professionals every week and gaining the experience I need to further my career.

“I already feel more confident in my coaching ability and am really enjoying the work and the experience.”