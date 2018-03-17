Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Easter beckons at the Port Arcades in Ellesmere Port.

On Good Friday, March 30, members of Ellesmere Port Churches Together will be walking through the centre with the Easter Cross and will be back in the malls on Saturday, March 31 to sing Easter hymns between 11am and noon.

Hymn sheets will be available so that shoppers who can join in.

Saturday will also see the Arcades looking forward to bringing free Easter fun to shoppers.

Back by popular demand the centre’s now famous free Easter Egg hunt for children under 12 years will take place between 10.30am and 2.30pm.

(Image: UGC TCH)

All those taking part will receive a chocolate prize and entry into a draw to win one of two Easter themed hampers.

Easter Bunny will be hopping in regularly to meet the centre’s younger shoppers and pose for photos from 10.30am until 3pm with regular carrot breaks.

In addition there will be face painting and a free Easter themed craft workshop.