Street polling in Ellesmere Port shows opinion is turning against Brexit, it is claimed.

Activists from Chester for Europe say the results have shown a similar level of dissatisfaction with the way the Government is handling Brexit as other similar polls in Chester and Warrington.

They asked members of the public for their opinion near the entrance of Asda and the Port Arcades shopping centre.

Opinions were gauged using a ‘Brexitometer’ chart also used elsewhere to allow people to gauge their satisfaction with Brexit negotiations.

The findings, although using a smaller sample, make ‘stark reading’ for the Government with around 90% of people reporting they were ‘very unhappy’ with Brexit the activists claim.

Although Ellesmere Port voted leave by a margin over 7% in the June 2016 referendum uncertainty over the future of major local industries such as the Vauxhall car factory, which employs 1,200 workers, have provoked many in the town to question the decision, it is argued.

Chester for Europe activists engaged with shoppers for around three hours on the Saturday.

Their chairman Noel McGlinchey commented: “What our polling shows is that even leave voting areas such as Ellesmere Port are now showing deep concerns over the way Brexit is going and many are beginning to think again.

“People are concerned the promises that were made have evaporated and now, rather than economic benefits we were promised, we stand to lose major industries.”

He added: “It was great to engage with as many people as we did, we picked up many contacts and we will be looking to engage in more activity here in future.”

Fellow Chester for Europe member, Theresa Fajardo, said: “Current polling on Brexit suggests a 9% swing towards people wanting to remain.

“Whereas we found many still favouring leave, almost no one was happy with the Government’s handling of negotiations.

“We spoke with union members who were highly concerned about local jobs and felt that to leave the Single Market would be ‘crazy’ for industry in the town.”

She insisted: “It is time the Government listened to the opinion of the people and changed course.”