An international cable manufacturer has launched a new UK office in Ellesmere Port.

German company Helukabel, which has a global footprint of 48 sales and production locations in 29 countries, has opened a 21,000 sq ft purpose built outlet on Cloister Way in the Cheshire Science Corridor.

The UK arm of the company is said to specialise in electrical cables for industries including wind turbine, automation, control, robotics and solar. It supplies some of the largest manufacturers worldwide.

Cheshire’s lord lieutenant David Briggs was on hand to officially open the new building named Cable House.

Mr Briggs was joined by representatives from partners in the Cheshire Science Corridor including the Cheshire and Warrington Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP) and Cheshire West and Chester Council along with guests and customers from both the UK and Germany.

Adam Parry, managing director of Helukabel UK, said: “Ellesmere Port is a great location for us to base our UK operation. The opening of Cable House marks a new beginning.

“We have exciting growth plans for the future working with our customers to ensure that we continue to deliver the products that they need. We’re delighted to be part of the innovation and expertise within the Cheshire Science Corridor.”

Mr Briggs commented: “Cheshire is home to significant success in science and technology with world class products being developed and made here and I’m delighted to welcome Helukabel to our exciting science county.”

John Adlen, growth director at the enterprise partnership, added: “Helukabel UK developing its new UK office in Ellesmere Port is another significant success for the Cheshire Science Corridor Enterprise Zone.

“This has had a really successful year attracting nearly 30 new businesses to Cheshire and Warrington and creating over 400 new jobs.”

The company says it has 35 years in the industry and the move to its new purpose built premises has allowed it to increase its stock holding in the UK 10-fold.

The firm has ‘massively’ increased some ranges with more to follow shortly and has additional space available for new product lines.

A range of sites in Ellesmere Port form a key part of the science corridor enterprise zone which covers a number of significant science and innovation sites across the northern part of Cheshire and Warrington, covering over 100 hectares.

Helukabel joins fast growing fellow German company Progroup which is building what is claimed to be the world’s most powerful corrugated cardboard plant near the M53 with Peel Logistics Property.