Ellesmere Port’s bikes and boats festival returns on Sunday (July 15).

Inspired by a 1900s bike carnival in the town, which followed the famous Fall of Mafeking in southern Africa, the popular festival will be back for the second year running.

The fun-packed day, organised by walking and cycling charity Sustrans and the town’s National Waterways Museum at South Pier Road, the festival includes a decorated boat-themed bike ride from Whitby Park to the boat museum with a send-off by the Ellesmere Port Concert Brass band.

There will also be a mini bike and boats event in Whitby Park for youngsters on scooters and stabilisers and anything else with wheels.

The National Waterways Museum will offer free admission on the day with a packed programme of bike and boat activities, including Danny Butler’s awe inspiring ‘Extreme Mountain Bike Show’, novelty bikes and a competition for the best dressed bikes.

Sustrans organiser Ali Dore said: “Ellesmere Port was once a fantastic place for cycling and local people celebrated that every year with the colourful bike carnivals. Bikes and Boats Festival recreates the spirit of that event and will be a fun day out for all the family.”

She added: “This is a great chance to try out cycling on the national cycle network through the town and along the canal.”

Graham Boxer, head of museums for the Canal & River Trust, the charity which runs the boat museum, said: “The local waterways offer a great place to cycle, walk and take time out. Our research has shown that spending time by the water makes people happier and improves their wellbeing. So, we’re delighted to once again be organising this wonderful community event with Sustrans.

“We look forward to welcoming everyone to the museum for a free visit where they can discover more about the fascinating story of the canals they’ve just enjoying cycling along.”

Sustrans says it has been working with the community in Ellesmere Port for two years to help identify ways to improve public spaces and encourage more walking and cycling.

Route 563 of the national cycle network links the town to the canal and the museum.

The festival starts in Whitby Park at 10am. People can register at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/bike-boats-festival-registration-25544838299.