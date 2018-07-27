Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Primary pupils teamed up wth their MP to support their community and the wider world.

Children at Parklands Primary in Little Sutton rolled up their sleeves to take part in a sponsored litter pick working alongside Ellesmere Port and Neston MP Justin Madders (Lab).

They patrolled the streets surrounding the school grounds to tidy up and improve the surroundings. In addition to Mr Madders they were accompanied by Mia Austin, a friend of Parklands who has been diagnosed with locked-in syndrome.

The funds raised by pupils are being donated to provide educational supplies for children in Sri Lanka.

Miss Austin, a campaigner for disabled travellers rights and supporter of the school’s bid to attain the UNICEF Rights Respecting School Award, will travel to the country in November to deliver books and equipment to needy children.

Headteacher Ros Flanders said: “We are so proud of our pupils who are encouraged to become responsible and active citizens in their local community.

“The response to the litter pick was fantastic and children are so proud to have this opportunity to contribute directly to the area around our school and to raise money for children in Sri Lanka.”

Teacher Lucy McNeil, who is leading the school’s application for Rights Respecting School status, commented: “We are proud to be making such rapid progress with our journey towards attaining the award.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to work alongside Miss Austin and Mr Madders to develop children’s awareness of local and international issues.”

The sponsored litter pick event raised over £200. Parklands children have also been involved in planning an exhibition showing the work they have done in conjunction with Chester Zoo to raise awareness of endangered animals.