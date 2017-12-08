Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An Ellesmere Port primary school has been forced to close today (Friday, December 8) because of a diarrhoea and vomiting bug.

A ‘deep clean’ is being carried out at Childer Thornton Primary School in New School Lane following the norovirus outbreak.

However, the school is expected to reopen on Monday.

One parent is reported as having said that up to 100 children had fallen ill.

Cheshire West and Chester Council , the local education authority, confirmed staff were dealing with a norovirus outbreak.

Symptoms appear one to two days after becoming infected and typically last for up to two or three days.

Norovirus can spread very easily, so anyone who catches it should wash their hands regularly while ill and stay off work or school until at least 48 hours after symptoms have cleared to reduce the risk of passing it on.

A message was posted on the school’s website yesterday.

It read: “Following expert advice from Public Health England and a visit from the local Infection Prevention Control Team today, school will be closed all day tomorrow. This will give us the opportunity to follow the advice given but most importantly ensure the welfare of our whole school community.

“Thank you for your patience and understanding.”

A ‘deep clean’ is underway at the school. This includes mopping floors, cleaning book shelves, tables, chairs, doors, water fountains, vacuuming carpets and filling up soap dispensers.

The school described the situation as ‘challenging’ but tweeted: “Thanks to all our wonderful parents for being so supportive and understanding. It’s been a challenging week! Fingers crossed for healthy children and staff next week.”

Headteacher Stephanie Cade thanked staff for their hard work in dealing with the situation.

She tweeted: “A big thank you to all our amazing staff as well who have battled on throughout the week and are still smiling. I am very lucky to have such a super team.”

The school’s Parent Teacher Association (PTA) heaped praise on the actions of the school and its staff, tweeting: “Thank you all for all your hard work to keep our children safe and well.”