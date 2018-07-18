Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The owner of a BMW was injured as he tried to stop thieves making off with his car in the early hours.

Criminals forced their way into a house on Summertrees Road, Great Sutton , at 1.30am this morning (Wednesday, July 18) and stole keys to the black BMW.

A male occupant heard the offenders and attempted to stop them driving off with his car but the burglars managed to escape.

Police say the car hit the victim during the incident and he suffered minor injuries to his feet and back but did not require hospital treatment.

Detectives are now appealing for witnesses

All three offenders were described as wearing dark clothing and had their faces covered with scarves and baseball caps.

Detective Constable Paul Munnerley, of Ellesmere Port CID, said: “While we conduct a number of lines of enquiry I am appealing to anyone who may have seen any suspicious behaviour in the area to call police on 101.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call Cheshire Police on 101, quoting IML 127173, or Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.