The Ellesmere Port branch of the Cheshire Regiment Association held its annual service of commemoration at the Cheshire Regiment Copse in Whitby Park, Ellesmere Port.

Those present among the standard bearers and veterans included the mayor of Ellesmere Port, Karen Shore, who laid the customary wreath and MP Justin Madders.

When it became apparent that the county’s historic 22nd (Cheshire) Regiment was to merge, becoming the Mercian Regiment, the symbolic copse of 22 oak trees was planned and planted in the park in anticipation of the merger which took place in July 2007.

The association parades annually at the copse to commemorate the fact that, prior to the merger, the regiment had given 318 years unbroken service to crown and country from 1689 to 2007.

Its traditional oak leaf emblem dates back to a battle in 1743 when King George II found himself cut off from his front line troops and in great danger surrounded by the French. A detachment of Cheshires arrived and routed the enemy, saving the King.

He plucked a branch from a nearby oak commanding the regiment to wear the oak leaf in recognition of its actions. The Mercians carry on the tradition by wearing an oak leaf and acorn in their collar badges.

A short service was held earlier at the plinth set in the grounds of the National Waterways Museum at South Pier Road.

The plinth was installed in 1989 to celebrate the regiment’s tercentenary and an oak tree was also planted.