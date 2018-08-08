Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An Ellesmere Port radio station host is hoping to raise funds for charity with the help of 40,000 listeners all over the world.

George Greenaway is gearing up for a marathon 36 hour stint in aid of Mind, the charity which helps people with mental health issues.

“We have live bands and artists coming in,” said George whose George Greenaway Show is hosted online and broadcasted all over the globe to over 40,000 people.

“So the day is jam packed full of live bands, djs and artists.”

The marathon goes on air on Saturday, October 13 at 10am.

The station picked Mind ‘as it is all close to our hearts’.

Those appearing include DJ Stephen McMillan, organiser of the Decades Of Dance and Summer Jam events in Ellesmere Port.

People can donate through georgegreenaway.co.uk/donate while the show can be heard on www.georgegreenaway.co.uk.

A moving musical tribute to the victims of the Manchester bombing by George and singer/songwriter Danny Boyle rapidly attracted over 100,000 hits on Facebook. Danny is also appearing on the show and will reprise the tribute.

George said at the time: “It is a wonderful song and it really does show how heartbreaking it is to lose someone.”

Mind says: “We believe no one should have to face a mental health problem alone. Whether you’re stressed, depressed or in crisis we’ll listen, give support and advice, and fight your corner.”