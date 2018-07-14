Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An intrepid group of children from Westminster Community Primary School in Ellesmere Port recently explored the Regatta Ltd’s UK Distribution centre at Pioneer Point, as part of a visit organised by local Community Interest Company Passion for Learning.

Regatta Ltd have generously committed to sponsor the Enrichment Club at Westminster Primary and the children’s visit to the warehouse marked the beginning of this connection between the business and the school.

During their visit, the children learnt about how and where Regatta’s range of clothing and equipment is manufactured, seeing first-hand the link between recycling plastic and the material used to make fleece garments. They tested the waterproof qualities of Regatta’s outdoor-wear using water pistols and even had the chance to drive child-sized fork lift trucks to test their skills at manoeuvring miniature pallets!

One of the visit highlights for the children was witnessing a driver in the warehouse abseiling from his fork-lift truck cab 30 feet high in the air, as part of a simulated emergency exercise. The children then had the opportunity to sit in the driver’s seat themselves, many of them enthusing about the prospect of getting a job at Regatta in the future.

Headteacher at Westminster Community Primary Sue Finch who accompanied the children on the trip said: “This has been an incredible visit for us which has gone above and beyond all our expectations. The children loved having this unique insight into a world which they had no knowledge of.

“These experiences are so valuable and to have the connection with Regatta and our school is really exciting.” HR business partner at Regatta Laura Kay added: “We really enjoyed having the Westminster Club here, it was a good team building experience for us and great to see the children getting stuck in to all the activities we’d organised.”

Managing director of Passion for Learning Diane Clark added: “We are determined to open as many doors as possible for the children who we work with, so having the opportunity to visit Regatta’s wonderful facility has been such a fantastic experience for all concerned. We are delighted by the support which Regatta are demonstrating for their local community through sponsoring the Enrichment Club.

“In recent years we have partnered with a number of businesses including Urenco, Essar, Virgin Money and For Housing to create meaningful connections within our local communities. We aim to inspire the children attending our Enrichment Clubs to develop their future aspirations, whatever they may be.”

For more information about Passion for Learning, a charitable organisation based in Ellesmere Port, please contact them through their website www.passion-for-learning.com or 0151 356 8717 or email diane.clark@passion-for-learning.com.