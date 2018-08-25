Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An Ellesmere Port primary school continues to be ‘Good’ according to Ofsted.

The finding was reached by Her Majesty’s Inspector (HMI) Mark Quinn at Brookside Primary School on Rostherne Avenue, Great Sutton.

Mr Quinn reached his conclusion following what is known as a short inspection of the school which was judged to be ‘Good’ in October 2014.

During his visit the HMI carried out functions including short visits to the early years and a range of classes in key stage 1 and key stage 2.

He also scrutinised documents taking in the school’s action plans for improvement, minutes of meetings of the governing body and records related to the safeguarding of children.

He held discussions with head Michael Rodgers, other members of staff, governors and pupils.

The HMI told Mr Rodgers: “The leadership team has maintained the good quality of education in the school since the last inspection. You are reflective and dynamic.

“You recognise where you need to strengthen the school’s quality of education and you devise effective plans to secure continuously improving progress for pupils.”

He added: “Along with governors and other leaders you are ambitious to ensure that there are constantly high standards across the school.”

The inspector suggests Mr Rodgers and his staff ‘have created a welcoming school that you maintain to a high standard. You are constantly finding ways to enhance the environment for pupils and staff alike.”

The school has invested in an all-weather football pitch so that pupils have access to a good quality playing surface at any time of year.

It has also developed an outdoor learning area as an encouragement for pupils to improve their writing skills.

Staff have been provided with a quiet room which they can use for their planning, preparation and assessment.

Possible improvements identified in the 2014 inspection have been successfully dealt with and the progress of all groups of pupils has been improved particularly in reading in key stage 1.

Teachers assess pupils more thoroughly when they begin year 1 and the head has also brought about an improvement in writing since the last inspection.

Almost all current pupils make ‘considerable progress’ in reading, writing and math although the proportion of pupils who achieve higher standards is typically below average.

Staff spoken to by the inspector said they appreciate the training provided for them by the head.

The school has also reduced pupils’ persistent absence but this is still too high and above the national average.

The local authority has a clear understanding of the strengths of the school and areas for development and provides effective support.

Governors have a thorough knowledge of the school and fully understand its priorities.

The HMI asked the school to continue with their measures to strengthen further pupils’ progress in reading and to increase the number of children who achieve the highest standards in reading, writing and maths across the school, including those who are disadvantaged

He also wished the school to persevere with its work to reduce persistent absence so that it is close to or below the national average.