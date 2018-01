Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police are asking for the public’s help in tracing a 5ft tall bird.

The ornamental metal bird was stolen from a garden in Rivacre Road, Ellesmere Port , on Wednesday, January 10.

Police say the offender made off in the direction of Overpool.

Any sightings or anyone with information is asked to contact Ellesmere Port police on 101, quoting incident 123, of 11/01/2018.