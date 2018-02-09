Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police are asking parents to speak to their children following a spate of anti-social behaviour in Ellesmere Port town centre.

Increased police patrols have been deployed to the area on the back of an increase in reports of children swearing, spitting and being a general nuisance.

Detective Inspector Chris Williams, of Ellesmere Port Local Policing Unit, said: “Over recent weeks we have received numerous reports of groups of up to 15 to 20 children gathering in Ellesmere Port town centre and acting in an anti-social manner. This includes shouting, swearing, spitting and throwing eggs at business premises.

“While they may see this as fun, their actions can have an impact on others.

“Elderly shoppers and people with very young children can be frightened and intimidated by this behaviour. In addition, local traders are having their working day disrupted by these groups.

“This behaviour often crosses into the realms of criminal offences and those responsible will be dealt with accordingly. We are working in close partnership with local traders and employing local authority CCTV to identify the perpetrators.

“We are also deploying additional patrols to the area for the foreseeable future, so if you have any concerns please come and speak to our staff.

“I appeal to parents to speak with their children about this issue if they believe that they are spending time in this area.”

Anyone with information about anti-social behaviour in Ellesmere Port town centre should contact Cheshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.