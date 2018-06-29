Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

There has been an ‘alarming increase’ in the number of fires being started deliberately in Ellesmere Port .

So far in June the town has experienced 19 arson incidents – almost double the amount in May – with the majority occurring in the Stanney Grange and Bunbury Green areas.

Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service ’s On The Streets engagement team are speaking to youth groups in Ellesmere Port about the worrying trend and the consequences of fires being started deliberately.

Ellesmere Port fire station manager Steve McCormick said: “The crime of arson is extremely dangerous and is rightly considered to be very serious by the courts.

“People can die as a result of fires being started deliberately and arsonists need to consider the consequences of their actions and the risk they pose to the local community.

“There has been a spike in grass and bin fires in Ellesmere Port recently that we believe have been started by youths.

“While they may not have been large fires, such incidents can lead to larger, potentially life-threatening blazes and they also take vital resources away from other incidents.

“The On The Streets engagement team are currently speaking to 13 to 19-year-olds in Ellesmere Port about the dangers and consequences of fires being started deliberately.

“Hopefully by educating young people on this subject we will see a decline in arson incidents.”

Anyone with information about any of the recent arson incidents in Ellesmere Port is urged to contact Cheshire Police.

Chief Inspector Alex McMillan said: “With incidents like these it is only a matter of time before someone sustains serious injury or, worse, is killed.

“ Cheshire Police and Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service work closely together, and with other partner agencies, to tackle the ongoing issue of deliberate fires and this will continue, but we also need residents to be aware and help us where they can.

“Any information residents can give which may help us ensure that those responsible for acts of arson are made to face the consequences of their actions and stop future fires from happening will be much appreciated.

“If you have any information about an arson incident or suspicious activity contact Cheshire Police on 101 or give us the details via https://cheshire.police.uk/contact/general-enquiries. Alternatively you can report information anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

“In the event of a fire call Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service on 999.”