Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

More than 50 new homes for families in Ellesmere Port have been given the seal of approval by MP Justin Madders.

Over £7m is being invested by Sanctuary Homes, with part funding from Homes England, to provide 56 two, three and four-bedroom properties on the former greyhound stadium site in Thornton Road.

The homes are due for completion in the summer and will see 35 available for shared ownership, 10 for affordable rent and 11 for outright sale.

They have been built by regeneration specialists Galliford Try Partnerships and form part of their wider Chase Park development which will provide a mix of 141 new homes once completed.

Mr Madders, the MP for Ellesmere Port and Neston, took time out of his schedule to visit Chase Park to tour some of the homes and discover more about the development and how it will benefit local families.

Sanctuary says it is helping to meet the need for more housing both within Cheshire West and Chester and across the country by committing to the delivery of 30,000 new homes over the next 10 years.

Mr Madders said: “This is a welcome new development that will bring family homes to Ellesmere Port at a time when they are most needed.

“I was happy to spend time visiting the site and I look forward to being able to meet with families once they have settled into their new homes.”

Danielle Wrigley, senior development manager at Sanctuary, added: “Through successful partnership working we have been able to bring these high-quality homes to the area for local people.

“They are another example of Sanctuary’s commitment to developing much needed housing in the communities we work and we will continue to seek out further development opportunities in the future.”

Prices at Chase Park start from £33,750 for a 25% share of a two-bedroom home, rising to £43,750 for a three-bedroom property. Properties are also available to buy outright and with the use of the Help to Buy scheme.

To speak to someone about the homes available and the options for buying, call 0800 916 1444 or email enquiries@sanctuary-homes.co.uk.