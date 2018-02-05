Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Hope is emerging for tens of thousands of people trapped in leasehold homes with what are said to be unfair terms and conditions.

The controversial issue has a high profile in Ellesmere Port which has seen the launch of a national campaign backed by the town’s MP Justin Madders (Lab).

It arose when the occupiers of some new houses being built in the town were shocked to discover the implications of the terms in their leases.

These included ground rents doubling every 10 years and unexpected charges.

They were also finding it difficult and costly to purchase their freeholds.

Mr Madders launched a Leasehold Reform Bill in the House of Commons and called on the Government to provide justice for the occupiers of leasehold houses.

He has now announced he has delayed the second reading of his Bill until the autumn due to moves by the Government.

Mr Madders said: “I was very pleased to see the Government agree with my proposal to look at introducing a straightforward and inexpensive system for purchasing the freehold of properties.

“If they get this right it could enable tens of thousands of people to escape from the leasehold trap.

“The Government has now asked the Law Commission to devise such a scheme and to report back by the summer so I am delaying the next stage of my Bill until after that process has taken place.

“I have had positive conversations with the housing minister about the other steps that I am calling on the Government to take and I hope that they will use this opportunity to do what is right.”

Mr Madders explained his Bill had been seventh on the Order Paper for business in the House of Commons on Friday, February 2.

“So in reality it stood no real chance of being debated,” he said. “I hope that in the months ahead the Government will be prepared to work with me on developing a law with cross-party support that can deliver the changes required.

“The Bill has a much better chance of being debated in October and by this time the law commission are expected to have reported back.

“If their recommendations are broadly in line with the proposals in my Bill then we stand a much better chance of getting the Government to endorse it.”