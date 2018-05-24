Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Ellesmere Port and Neston MP Justin Madders questioned the Prime Minister over FA plans to sell Wembley Stadium to an overseas investor.

Pakistani-American billionaire Shahid Khan, who already owns Fulham FC and American football team the Jacksonville Jaguars, has made a £600m bid to buy the national stadium from the Football Association.

But many football fans including Mr Madders are concerned about selling off what is regarded as the home of English football.

Theresa May is refusing to intervene.

During prime minister’s questions on Wednesday, Manchester United supporting Labour MP asked whether Chelsea’s 1-0 win against his team at the weekend could be the last FA Cup final at Wembley Stadium before it gets sold off.

He asked: “I am sure that the Prime Minister, like millions of other people, was glued to her TV set on Saturday watching an event of national importance — sadly, there was not a fairy-tale ending as Chelsea won the FA cup.

“That could be the last FA cup final played at Wembley before it is sold to an overseas owner. When the premier league is spending hundreds of millions of pounds every year on wages and transfers, does she agree that there is more than enough money in the game for there to be no need to sell off this iconic national asset?”

The Prime Minister responded: “That is a decision for the owners of Wembley. It is a private matter; it is not a matter for the Government.”

(Image: UGC TCH)

Deputy Labour leader Tom Watson later hit out.

He posted on Twitter : “The sale of Wembley is not a ‘private matter’ as Theresa May has just said at PMQs. It’s our national stadium and fans have to be heard. We are deeply sceptical of the proposal to sell Wembley.”

A stadium was first erected on the site where Wembley stands today in 1923 and was reopened in 2007 after a £757m rebuild.

What do you think about the decision to sell off Wembley Stadium? Let us know in the comments below.