An energetic local history society is delighted with the success of a book chronicling recent memories of a 1,000-year-old Ellesmere Port village.

Little Sutton Memories, the latest in a series of fascinating glimpses into the town’s past from Ellesmere Port Local and Family History Society, was published at a launch party held at Little Sutton Methodist Church earlier in the summer before a packed audience.

It proved an instant hit as following the official ‘ribbon-cutting’ ceremony by town mayor Karen Shore and MP Justin Madders a record 100 books were immediately snapped up.

Mr Madders, who had already enjoyed an advance read of the book, praised its content and its importance in recording the village’s history over the last 200 years or so for future generations.

Now the society has revealed that subsequent sales have been a ‘great success’.

The colourful and fully illustrated 146 page book, packed full of people’s memories, saw 60 local people interviewed for their memories.

Many more contributed photographs and other memorabilia putting the village’s stories firmly down on paper.

A team of society members from Little Sutton, led by Ian Grove, is said to have worked ‘tirelessly’ on researching, interviewing, writing, obtaining photographic images, collating and proof reading the book which has around 70,000 words and 180 photographic images, all depicting life and people’s memories of the village in a bygone era.

Copies, priced £12, are available from the National Waterways Museum on South Pier Road, Ellesmere Port, the town’s libraries including Little Sutton and Trinity Methodist Church on Whitby Road.

The venture is non profit making with all proceeds to be devoted to future historical studies within the town.

The next books in the pipeline by members of the society are on Poole Hall and Bowaters and Whitby Village.

These are currently being researched and people are invited to contribute by writing to Celia Webber from the society at the National Waterways Museum.