Police want help in tracing the whereabouts of Antony Stanley following an incident in which a woman was threatened with a knife.

His last known address was in Ellesmere Port , but he also has links to Woodchurch and Birkenhead.

Stanley, 30, is described as white approximately 6ft tall, of slim build with green eyes. Officers believe that he may now have short brown hair.

Officers are looking to speak to him in connection with an incident that occurred in March 2018 where a woman was threatened with a knife.

Anyone who sees Stanley, or anyone with any information in relation to his whereabouts, is asked to contact Cheshire Police immediately on 999 quoting incident number 18100068755.

Alternatively, details can be reported anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.