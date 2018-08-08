Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police want help in tracing Ellesmere Port man Nathan Elliot who is ‘wanted’ for questioning.

Elliot, 25, is wanted in relation to a number of incidents which occurred in Ellesmere Port between June 28 and August 7, including malicious communications and public order offences.

He is described as white, approximately 5ft 9 inches tall, of slim build, with short brown hair and green eyes. He resides in Ellesmere Port but also has links to the Chester area.

Anyone who sees Elliot is advised not to approach him, but instead to contact Cheshire Police immediately on 999 quoting incident number IML 147462.

Alternatively, details can be reported anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.