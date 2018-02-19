Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man from Blacon has received a suspended jail sentence for his part in defrauding a funeral plan company out of more than £120,000.

Tomasz Josef Borowski, 35, of Hatton Road, appeared at Liverpool Crown Court on Friday (February 16) where he was sentenced to two years imprisonment, suspended for two years, and was given a three month curfew after a jury returned a unanimous guilty verdict against him for conspiracy to commit fraud by false representation.

It follows a five year investigation by detectives from the City of London Police’s Insurance Fraud Department (IFED), which uncovered the fraudulent activity Borowski had been part of since 2013.

In December of that year, Borowski started working with fellow fraudster James Conroy who had set up a new company called Information Station which sold funeral plans on behalf of funeral plan companies to members of the public.

Borowski signed up as a sub agent with the funeral company and, in subsequent meetings, stated that he had been brought on board to bring in customers from the Polish community.

But Information Station used fake names, addresses and bank details to create fictitious customers and on every plan that was opened, Information Station and its 'employees' Conroy and Borowski, would earn a commission fee.

This commission money was paid into a bank account specifically set up for the fraud and controlled by Conroy.

Paperwork was later discovered during house searches, relating to the funeral plan company as well as a large number of plugged in mobile phones with labels and documentation attached to them, which related to some of the fake company customers - which showed they had been answering the phones and pretending to be the different identities each phone number was attached to.

The funeral plan company soon started having issues with the customers Borowski had referred onto them, including concerns that the customer did not sound old enough for a funeral plan made for someone above the age of 50.

There was also concern that the same person was answering the calls pretending to be the customers.



The company also started to receive calls from alleged customers who stated that they had received post with their details or even had direct debit payments taken from their bank accounts when they knew nothing about the plans and had never signed up to them.



Due to these concerns in late October 2014, the funeral plan company decided to cease their marketing agreement with Information Station and Conroy and Borowski, alongside fellow fraudster Susanna Connor.



IFED detectives arrested Conroy in 2014 for separate frauds, and after completing their further investigative work, Connor and Borowski were arrested in November 2015.

Conroy and Connor were convicted last year. Conroy was jailed for four years while Connor was given a suspended sentence of 20 months.



Detective Sergeant Matthew Hussey on behalf of IFED, City of London Police, said: “Borowski tried to deceive the judge and the jury, claiming that he was innocent, but thanks to the strong evidence supplied by IFED and the funeral plan company involved, they were able to see past his web of lies.



“After five years of hard investigative work by the IFED detectives, the full extent of these multiple frauds has been uncovered and justice has been served to all of the fraudsters involved.”