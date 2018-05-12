Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The sale of the final 40 homes on Ellesmere Port’s former speedway, football and greyhound stadium has been announced.

Regeneration specialists Galliford Try Partnerships, part of a UK top-10 housebuilding, regeneration and construction company, have revealed the deal on the 11 acre Thornton Road development now known as The Chase.

A total of 101 homes have already been sold on the site.

Private rented sector housing group Sigma Capital completed the purchase of the final 40 units in March marking the group’s first deal with Galliford Try.

The new build at The Chase, delivering a total of 141 new homes, includes 45 dwellings which are being brought forward on behalf of Cheshire West & Chester Council and are the first council homes to be built in the area for 40 years.

A total of 56 homes are included for not-for-profit housing and care provider Sanctuary Homes. The West Midlands based organisation runs Chester’s social housing.

Construction on the site started in October 2016 after the borough council granted planning permission in July that year.

Jonathan Peasant, development director at Galliford Try Partnerships, said: “We are delighted to have signed this deal with Sigma Capital which will see the final 40 units of our Chase Park site become available for private rent.

“Construction is already well underway and we are delighted to be bringing this fantastic project forward.

“This is the first deal Galliford Try Partnerships has signed with Sigma, marking the start of a great relationship with one of the leading players in the private rental sector.”

Matthew Townson, his opposite number at Sigma Capital, added: “This is a fantastic regeneration project and we are very happy to be able to come on board and deliver the final 40 units.

“Chase Park is in a great strategic location and we are excited to be able to market these new homes under our consumer private rental brand, Simple Life.”

The first Simple Life homes are predicted to be available to let as early as July this year.

Overall Chase Park will include a mix of one-bedroom apartments and two, three and four-bedroom homes including affordable and private rented options as well as a new sports pitch.

At the time, Ellesmere Port councillor and borough housing chief Angela Claydon (Lab, St Paul’s) was on hand to cut the ribbon for the new council homes.

Cllr Claydon, who was also housing chief in the former Ellesmere Port and Neston Borough Council, said: “This is an exciting chance to rent a home in a newly redeveloped area which is seeing a great deal of investment and new homes.

“Ellesmere Port is the first location in West Cheshire for new council homes for many years and will offer quality homes for affordable rent.”

The borough pointed out new council houses were are also being built in Neston and Winsford.

Galliford Try was named as development partner for the former stadium in a £3.645m deal.

The replacement sports pitch will be provided nearby at Stanney Grange involving developers making a financial contribution of at least £267,567 towards the cost.