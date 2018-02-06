Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A £3m Government grant will unlock more new homes in housing boom town Ellesmere Port.

The borough council says the grant it has been awarded will see almost 235 new properties being built.

Local authorities were invited to bid for funding to provide new infrastructure that would enable new housebuilding in areas of greatest demand.

The homes are destined for Rossfield Park close to the town centre where over 1,000 new properties are planned to transform the area and create a new community.

Hundreds have already been completed in early phases but later stages stalled due in part to increased costs of a new footbridge which was needed which led to them becoming unviable.

Network Rail is said to have required a different design to be submitted to them to allow for upgrading of the Hooton-Ellesmere Port line and to reflect new design standards. This involved considerably more expense than was originally estimated when planning permission was obtained.

The grant will enable the construction of the footbridge over the line to improve pedestrian and cycle connectivity at Rossfield Park and surrounding areas in Ellesmere Port. Now that funding is available for the enhanced bridge 233 new homes can be built in the next five years, according to the council.

Borough housing chief Cllr Angela Claydon (Lab, Ellesmere Port St Paul’s), said: “This is fantastic news. Securing this money will provide an improved, safe access across the railway which bisects Ellesmere Port and ensures a range of new housing can be provided in the town centre to meet residents’ needs.

“The development of this long term vacant brownfield site will also boost local businesses and increase confidence and pride in the port.”