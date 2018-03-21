Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

All-star wrestling action is returning to Ellesmere Port.

On Friday, March 30, SMC Events will be teaming up with Britannia Wrestling Promotions to provide the ultimate night of family entertainment.

The formation started when SMC Events were looking to include an area of their festival last year in which to engage all ages of audience in attendance at Whitby Park.

A decision was made after an overwhelming response to make the booking to host Britannia Wrestling Promotions for their full debut show here in Ellesmere Port.

SMC Events owner Stephen McMillan said: “I put a lot of effort into how our shows look, sound and are promoted and this is an amazing opportunity for us to extend into an increased family audience and show more versatility.”

Britannia owner Steve Saxon added: “We at Britannia Wrestling are excited to be bringing our brand of British wrestling back to Ellesmere Port following the success and public support at last year’s Summer Jam event on Whitby Park where our superstars stole the show.

“Britannia Wrestling has been the mainstay of British wrestling in North Wales and North West England for 10 years and we continue to expand our shows into new towns and cities. Ellesmere Port has been on our radar for some time.

The show will be held in the ballroom at The Whitby Club in Chester Road on Friday, March 30. Doors are 7pm with the first bell at 7.30pm.

Matches announced so far include a four man traditional ‘knockout’ tournament featuring The Bevvyweight Drill, The Turkish Wolf Soner Dursun, The Fear Ry Lloyd and The Fantastic Matt Fox.

The fans will pick who shall face who in the opening rounds.

There will be tag team action as Dave DelVecchio and Mark Morgan - The Filthy Rotten Scoundrels - unite to take on Wonderland.

A huge six man war will close the show with the reigning world heavyweight champion Dean MacManus teaming with Mr Money In The Bank Dan Evans and The 28 stone beast Cyanide to take on the tag-team champions Pitbull and Dylan Roberts and their partner, the masked sensation Pyro.

Early bird tickets are available online for £8 or £6 for under 12s. On the door prices are £10 or £8 for under 12s.

Discounts available online for family tickets. Tickets available at www.smceventsuk.co.uk