An online petition has so far been signed by more than 2,500 people against a proposed Gypsy and Traveller transit site in Ellesmere Port .

The change.org petition comes after Cheshire West and Chester Council cabinet supported setting up a council-run site for short stays only on land previously occupied by the Foxfields pub, Poole Hall Road.

The aim is to reduce the ‘high level’ of unauthorised encampments in Ellesmere Port as well as Chester.

A report before councillors predicted there could be ‘public opposition’ but stressed residents and businesses would be able to voice their views as part of the planning application process.

So far 2,513 have signed the petition headed ‘Stop the transit gypsy site in Ellesmere Port’.

The petition states: “1,100 new homes are currently underway on sites in Ellesmere Port and a further 1,150 are set to be built before 2020. There are three new housing estates in the immediate vicinity. Two are still being built by Anwyl and Persimmon at Ellesmere Park.

“The development board, in partnership with Marketing Cheshire recently launched ‘the Port the Place’ a promotional campaign to target homes buyers and boost the towns reputation on a superb place to live - It certainly will not be ‘the place to live’ if this goes ahead.

“The residents oppose this proposal. We want a full impact assessment to be carried out. We want statistical evidence from other transit sites regarding crime rates and reported incidents.

“We will not sit back and let our homes be thrown away for the sake of a gypsy site being built on our doorstep.”

Among the concerns raised are the site could lead to lower house prices and higher insurance premiums.

Local councillor Diane Roberts (Lab, Netherpool ward) is annoyed a second Traveller site had been earmarked for her ward.

She told the recent cabinet meeting: “I must say that I am shocked and dismayed by this proposal and I know this will be echoed in the community. Today I’m asking members to reconsider and to bear in mind that Netherpool, a small ward, already contains one traveller site.”

Cllr Roberts added: “The area is undergoing a massive regeneration. There’s a great feel-good factor around and I feel that we ought to be looking to protecting and doing whatever we can that’s positive to encourage business, to encourage new home owners and to make that place a jewel in the crown in Cheshire West.”