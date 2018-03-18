Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cheshire West and Chester Council has announced its popular Free after 3 parking discount scheme will end on Wednesday, April 4, in Ellesmere Port town centre.

New charges come into effect the following day.

A public notice has been published regarding changes to car parking tariffs at council-run car parks.

The Labour-controlled council’s decision to axe Free after 3 from the Civic Centre, Shrewsbury Road, Town Centre, Wellington Road and Westminster car parks has proved unpopular.

Charges will apply after 3pm in future, making parking more expensive for people visiting the town in the afternoon and evening at these car parks.

But the council says its action plan should ensure parking in Ellesmere Port is fit for purpose and positively contributes to the city’s economy.

Changes to parking charges aim to support short stay parking in central car parks and encourage longer stay parking at the town’s outer facilities.

CWaC claims the new arrangements will usher in simplified and reduced rates (outside the old Free after 3 period):

■ Town centre – maintain current tariff weekdays with a cheaper weekend rate

■ Shrewsbury Road – cheaper tariff for stays up to four hours and for longer stays (over four hours)

■ Wellington Road North – cheaper tariff to encourage demand

■ Westminster – cheaper up to four hours

The Civic Centre car park will see an increased long stay rate to regulate demand and ensure availability with a cheaper rate at weekends than at the moment.

In fact, a flat rate of 50 pence all day on Saturdays and Sundays will be introduced across all car parks, which is cheaper than the current rate in all car parks for stays above two hours (town centre car park will still be subject to a four hour limit).

Daily public parking charges in other car parks – Civic Way service road and Marina Drive – will remain unchanged.

Disabled Blue Badge holders will continue to be able to park without charge at all locations for four hours on any day.

CWaC says its plan, designed to better manage car parking demand across the town, is part of the council’s 15-year parking strategy.

Councillor Karen Shore, cabinet member for environment, said: “With this action plan for Ellesmere Port we are introducing the right offers in the right places to encourage visitors, improving disabled provision, and reducing congestion and air pollution.

“We are supporting residents, businesses and the visitor economy and as the strategy is implemented in Ellesmere Port parking will become easier and more accessible for everyone.”