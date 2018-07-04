Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

If you were watching England beat Colombia to a place in the World Cup quarter finals last night, chances are you'll have spotted a large flag of Ellesmere Port in the crowd.

And if eagle-eyed England superfans cast their minds back to previous tournaments, they might just have seen the flag there too, because Neil Winfield has taken it to every championship game for the past 28 years!

Neil, from Little Sutton, first proudly flew the flag during the World Cup in Italy back in 1990, and since then he has travelled the world with his flag, many times alone, and sitting through hundreds of games in the process.

His son Ryan Winfield says his dad has taken him to England matches all over the world – the first when he was just two years old – and said if England reach the final of this year's World Cup, he won't hesitate to fly out to join his dad in Russia.

Neil's flag was described by Ellesmere Port and Neston MP Justin Madders last night as making 'all the difference' after England beat Colombia 4-3 in a tense penalty-shoot out last night.

He tweeted: "That flag has been at every tournament England have been in for as long as I can remember, let’s hope we see it a bit more over the next week or so."