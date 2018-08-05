Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A little star from Ellesmere Port who has cerebral palsy is challenging herself to raise money for charity.

Five-year-old Evaline Weaver from Hardy Close, Great Sutton, is looking to swim 400 kicks to raise money through sponsorship for Wirral based charity Stick ‘n’ Step as part of the regional charity’s Swim400 fundraising initiative.

The organisation, formed in 2002, works with children and young people with cerebral palsy and their families from all across north west England and north Wales.

Swim400, a sponsored event, aims both to raise funds and also awareness of the fact that one in every 400 people in the UK has cerebral palsy.

To take part supporters are being asked to set their own challenge whether it’s to swim 400 metres, 400 lengths or for 400 minutes.

The challenge can be taken up individually or as part of a team and can take place over one or several visits to a pool before the end of August.

Diagnosed with cerebral palsy before she was two-years-old Evaline, the Ellesmere Port Pioneer’s Young Person of the Year in 2017, has been attending Stick ‘n’ Step twice a week for over three years.

She can now walk independently and confidently with her sticks as socialising with children who have similar issues has been a real boost to her belief in herself.

Mum Becky says: “We are far less worried about Evaline’s future now than we were a couple of years ago as we can clearly see how much more mobile, independent and confident she has become since she started at Stick ‘n ‘ Step.

“We are just so thankful that we discovered the charity when we did as we know that with their help Evaline will be encouraged to keep on achieving the new goals and milestones that are set for her each year.”

Evaline pipes up: “I love to go in the water and splash around, I can even dunk underwater!”

Stick ‘n’ Step offers help to children with cerebral palsy and their families providing youngsters with totally free of charge conductive education sessions allowing them to gain the skills they need to live independent lives.

Over 80 children from across the region attend these sessions weekly or twice weekly at the charity’s centres in Wallasey and Runcorn.

To sponsor Evaline’s 400 kicks, click here.

For more information on how to take part in the challenge use www.sticknstep.org or contact Matt Meaney on 0151 638 0888 or email matt@sticknstep.org.