Wagamama, TGI Friday's and an Ellesmere Port minibus firm are among almost 180 companies named and shamed by the government for failing to pay the legal minimum wage.

Wagamama, which has a restaurant at Cheshire Oaks, was said to have failed to pay £133,212 to 2,630 workers, the most of any of the companies named.

TGI Friday's, also with a venue at the outlet village, shortchanged 2,302 of its staff to the tune of £59,347.

While Parkers Mini Buses (Ellesmere Port) Limited underpaid five workers by a total of £1,092.56.

A spokesperson for Parkers Mini Buses in Princes Road, Ellesmere Port, said: “It was just an administrative error. It was put right as soon as we were made aware of it. Everybody has been paid back with interest.”

Wagamama said in a statement: “As an employer we have always paid minimum wage and make sure that our staff receive 100 per cent of their tips.

“This was an inadvertent misunderstanding of how the minimum wage regulations apply to uniforms and as soon as we were made aware of this in 2016 we acted immediately to correct the position.”

A TGI Friday's spokesperson said: “To confirm, TGI Fridays does pay the National Minimum Wage hourly rate.

“The total figure quoted in today’s HMRC list relates to reimbursing team members a shoe allowance.

“This is a historic payment which was paid last year, and we have since reimbursed team members for the purchase of their black uniform shoes.”