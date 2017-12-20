Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A small, growing engineering company in Ellesmere Port has gained a national award which it says boosts the Northern Powerhouse and the Cheshire Science Corridor.

Thyson Technology on the town’s Thornton Industrial Estate won the national award for small to medium enterprise of the year at the Engineering and Construction Industry Training Board training and development awards.

Established in 1994, Thyson provides a range of specialist services to energy, utility, oil and gas, petrochemical, steel and pharmaceutical industries around the globe.

To gain their win Thyson impressed the judges with their commitment to providing the high level of competency required by the engineering and construction industry with the aim of improving the skills of the workforce to improve productivity and grow the business.

A panel of expert judges from the training board poured over the nominations before agreeing on a shortlist of the engineering construction industry’s brightest and best.

A Thyson spokesperson said: “This is an outstanding achievement that Thyson is very proud to have been awarded.”

Chris Claydon, the training board’s chief executive, added: “The board is committed to ensuring that the engineering construction workforce has the skills it needs.

“Without this continuous investment in people and skills the country’s critical national infrastructure would not be built or maintained.”