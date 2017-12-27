Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Firefighters rescued one person from a house blaze in Ellesmere Port in the early hours of Boxing Day.

Crews from Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to a two-storey property in Ruthin Court at 4.16am on Tuesday, December 26.

The seat of the blaze was within a first floor bedroom.

Firefighters, two wearing breathing apparatus, rescued one person. Three others managed to get out by themselves.

Two casualties were treated for smoke inhalation before being handed into the care of paramedics.

The cause of the fire was accidental due to carelessly discarded ‘smoking materials’ such as a cigarette.

Two crews from Ellesmere Port and one from Powey Lane, Mollington , used a hose reel jet to extinguish the fire and a large fan to clear the smoke.

In a separate incident on Christmas Day, firefighters were alerted to a kitchen fire at a property in Somerville Crescent, Ellesmere Port, just after 1.30pm.

The fire was out when crews arrived from Ellesmere Port and Powey Lane but firefighters treated a male for the effects of breathing in smoke before handing him over to paramedics.

A chimney fire at an address in Chester Road, Whitby , was dealt with by an Ellesmere Port fire crew about 8.30pm on Boxing Day using chimney rods as well as a thermal imaging camera to check it was fully extinguished.