An Ellesmere Port woman, who set up one of Spain's biggest online businesses after emigrating there, features on a primetime Channel 5 show that starts this week.

Katie Dell, a former Ellesmere Port Catholic High School student, moved to the Costa Blanca in 2012 with her husband Andrew and, soon after, launched an online website called Sell Your Stuff Spain (SYSS) with a friend and fellow expat Claudine Tang.

SYSS, which enables people to list their unwanted items for free, has grown to become one of the biggest on the Costa Blanca and was the third fastest growing website in Spain last year, as voted by Google.

Because of this, Katie, 33, and Claudine will be featured on episode 5 of Bargain Loving Brits in the Sun which follows the lives of Britons who have given up the rat race to live a life in the sun on the cheap.

The episode follows the launch of the website and Katie, who says most people will remember her by her maiden name of Boughey, said she had 'so much fun' filming it.

"We love our company and are very proud of its success," she said. "We have a huge Facebook group community of over 100,000 members, a property portal with over 100 estate agents in Spain listing their properties on our website - and much more!

"I would love people in Ellesmere Port and Chester to know that life is all about what effort you put into it."

Bargain Loving Brits starts tonight (January 25) on Channel 5 at 8pm.