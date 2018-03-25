Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Possibilities have been drawn up for a near £29m regeneration in Ellesmere Port town centre.

The borough council project, including a ‘public service hub’, has been in the offing since 2010 when it was put forward by the then Tory run council involving a new building adjoining the Civic Way offices.

Alongside a range of alternatives, the preferred option could now see new building on the Civic Way car park fronting the civic square and opposite the Port Arcades shopping centre.

The library building would be retained as part of the hub while there would also be a customer service centre, the library service, Job Centre, Workzone, register office, a pharmacy, two GP surgeries, local community health services, a community cafe and public service back-office space.

A report reveals that since the original concept there have been a number of developments which have affected the project.

This led to a review in 2017 with Nottingham-registered consultants Perfect Circle producing a number of options.

A cabinet report says: “The options subsequently identified by Perfect Circle could incorporate the retention and re-use of the existing library building fronting the civic square as part of the overall accommodation offer for the hub on the basis that the library service itself transfers into the new hub.

“It is intended that the library building will remain accessible to the public through the creation of meeting and seminar rooms.

“The conversion of the library building would minimise the scale of any new build/refurbishment option and acknowledge the community and architectural value attached to the library building and need to therefore preserve and reflect this in the final hub solution.”

Any proposals regarding the relocation of the library service would be subject to further consultation with councillors and the public says the report.

The purpose-built hub would accommodate customer-facing local authority, housing, health and Department of Work and Pensions services and a range of back-office public services.

(Image: David Norbury)

It has emerged the ‘blue light’ services, Police, Fire and Rescue and Ambulance, could not be satisfactorily accommodated alongside the other partners in the scheme, as originally envisaged due to their operational and training requirements. As a result they will remain in their current premises in the town centre for the immediate future.

“However, the council remains committed to working with the Police, Fire and Rescue and Ambulance Services on the vision for a bespoke ‘Blue Light’ hub in Ellesmere Port as part of the wider regeneration of the town,” the report adds.

The borough council says to date £7m has been earmarked for the scheme through its capital programme with a further £8.3m earmarked from the Local Growth Fund by the Local Enterprise Partnership subject to approval of an outline business case. This leaves a shortfall of £13.6m with work nearing completion on funding.

It comments: “The original development model including a wider range of public services presented significant cost and operational challenges. Following a thorough review of the scheme, a more affordable and deliverable proposal has now emerged.”

The report suggests the development of the hub, the subsequent release of surplus sites for redevelopment and the re-location of public sector staff to Ellesmere Port from elsewhere in the borough ‘are all important contributing factors to the wider regeneration of the town centre’.

This raises the opportunity to take an overall look at the current and future needs of the town and decide how it might evolve and develop as ‘a successful place in which to live, work, visit and invest’.

An ‘Ellesmere Port Town Centre Masterplan’ will examine in more detail how the town centre currently functions and what can be done to enable it to thrive.

Current weaknesses are said to include an oversupply of retail, poor public spaces, the ‘under-utilised’ bus station and ‘incoherent’ car parking.

But there are also thought to be ‘significant opportunities’ for its future and the completed masterplan would be ‘a vital blue-print’ to enable decisions for the re-development of the town.

Details are due to be agreed by the cabinet at a meeting on Wednesday, March 28.

BLOB Investment in the town in recent years is said to include the Cheshire College South and West Campus, the University of Chester Church of England Academy (UCEA) and the Ellesmere Port Sports Village with new housing development underway on sites adjacent to and within easy reach of the town centre including Cromwell Road, Sutton Way, Thornton Road, McGarva Way, Rossfield Park and Ledsham Road alongside the aspiration to create a world class centre specialising in high quality arts and culture for children, young people and their families at Whitby Hall.