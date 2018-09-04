Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It may be ‘time’s up’ rather than ‘eyes down’ at Ellesmere Port’s much loved bingo club.

The prospect was raised on the Pride in the Port Facebook pages by David Kinsey who posted: “Just heard Mecca Bingo closing down in October, not enough people going.”

Scores of others quickly posted their own comments with Debbie Fields saying: “Another blow for Ellesmere Port. I heard this news from my mum as soon as they announced to the customers. Going to be nothing in the Port the way it’s going on, sad times.”

Asked to comment on the situation at the Marina Drive club a Mecca spokesman replied: “I can confirm that the rumours aren’t true and the club won’t be closing down.”

But in a fresh statement a few hours later apologising for the confusion he said: “It is with regret that we are reviewing the situation at Mecca Bingo Ellesmere Port.

“We will be working with all our team members in Ellesmere Port over the coming weeks to consider options. No decision has yet been made on the future of the club.”

Sharon Walsh said she would miss the people that work there and the people at the bingo. “It’s a great place, I’m off to there tonight with me mum,” she explained.

Susan Pritchard commented: “How sad as it’s like a second home to some of the regulars. I feel sorry for all the staff who will lose their jobs too.”

“Mecca in the Port is the best Mecca you can go to,” suggested Dawn Farrell. “Staff are always friendly and go above and beyond. Had some great times over the years.

“The staff are always raising money for the local community. They are a close knit family the staff and it has been in Ellesmere Port for many years.

“Both young and old go to the club on a regular basis.”

She added: “Many people can’t go to Chester, Wrexham or Birkenhead to the large clubs so thanks a lot Mecca for taking our club away.”

Dawn asked anyone interested in saving the club to get in touch suggesting ‘#letssavemeccaeport’.

Other comments included Miranda Collings saying: “This is so sad, I had four years of happy memories of working in this place with a great team and great customers.”

Pat Jones said she would miss the club and suggested ‘the staff are the best ever’ adding: “It’s a fantastic club with really nice staff, small but it’s somewhere you can go on your own and feel comfortable. Not a lot of places are like that.”

Helen Williams suggested staff at the club loved their job. “They put on amazing shows for this community, help raise money for good people in this community, always made sure customers were comfortable and felt valued,” she said adding: “They made sure every customer got a taxi home, even waited outside late at night after the club had closed ‘til taxis had turned up. Sometimes staff even drove them home.

“Mecca was more than just bingo it was a place for people to go so they weren’t alone and always had someone to talk to and make them laugh. If customers didn’t turn up on their usual days of play staff would worry and make sure they are ok.”

“Yes this is true, we are sadly losing a part of Elsewhere Port and we are losing our jobs but we are a family and we will never lose our spirit or bond,” commented Dani Jones.

The club first opened in the Queen’s Picture House on the town’s historic high street after that closed as a cinema in 1968 according to

Ellesmere Port Local and Family History Society. It moved to Marina Drive after the listed building became a bathroom showroom in 2003.

The present venue was opened by TV cop Paul Usher after a £4m investment as part of the Port Arcades redevelopment. It boasts club class seating for more than 500 people and a licensed bar and café.

It is believed the club will close on October 14.