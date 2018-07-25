Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cheshire Constabulary are appealing for witnesses following an arson attack at Stanney Grange Community Centre in Ellesmere Port .

Rubbish was put up against one of the building’s walls on Alnwick Drive and set alight in the early hours of Wednesday, July 25.

Emergency services were notified by a member of the public at about 4.45am.

The fire spread to the community centre’s roof space but was extinguished by firefighters before it could cause structural damage. Superficial damage was caused to the wall and roof with interior smoke damage.

Police are appealing for anyone who saw anything suspicious or has any other information to get in touch.

Sergeant Martin Campbell, of the Ellesmere Port Beat Management team, said: “The crime of arson is extremely dangerous – people can die as a result of fires being started deliberately.

“Thankfully in this instance no-one was inside the building and firefighters were able to put the fire out before it could spread and cause significant damage to the community centre.

“The building benefits a large number of people within Ellesmere Port and we are determined to catch whoever started the fire and make them face the consequences of their actions.

“Enquiries are ongoing and I urge anyone who saw what happened or witnessed anything suspicious in the Alnwick Drive/Stanney Grange area of Ellesmere Port overnight to call Cheshire police on 101, quoting incident number 133901, give us the details via this link or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

“We are also keen to hear from anyone who believes they may know who started the fire.”