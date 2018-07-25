Cheshire Constabulary are appealing for witnesses following an arson attack at Stanney Grange Community Centre in Ellesmere Port .
Rubbish was put up against one of the building’s walls on Alnwick Drive and set alight in the early hours of Wednesday, July 25.
Emergency services were notified by a member of the public at about 4.45am.
The fire spread to the community centre’s roof space but was extinguished by firefighters before it could cause structural damage. Superficial damage was caused to the wall and roof with interior smoke damage.
Police are appealing for anyone who saw anything suspicious or has any other information to get in touch.
Sergeant Martin Campbell, of the Ellesmere Port Beat Management team, said: “The crime of arson is extremely dangerous – people can die as a result of fires being started deliberately.
“Thankfully in this instance no-one was inside the building and firefighters were able to put the fire out before it could spread and cause significant damage to the community centre.
“The building benefits a large number of people within Ellesmere Port and we are determined to catch whoever started the fire and make them face the consequences of their actions.
“Enquiries are ongoing and I urge anyone who saw what happened or witnessed anything suspicious in the Alnwick Drive/Stanney Grange area of Ellesmere Port overnight to call Cheshire police on 101, quoting incident number 133901, give us the details via this link or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
“We are also keen to hear from anyone who believes they may know who started the fire.”
This is the latest in a spate of fires in the Stanney Grange and Bunbury Green area in recent months suspected to have been started deliberately.
Small fires involving newspapers, rubbish, bins, grass and tree branches have shot up in the area.
Members of Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service ’s ‘On The Streets’ engagement team have been speaking to youth groups in Ellesmere Port about the alarming rise in arson incidents in the town and the consequences of fires being started deliberately.
Ellesmere Port Station Manager Steve McCormick said: “Arsonists need to consider the consequences of their actions and the risk they pose to the local community.
“There has been a spike in fires in Ellesmere Port recently that we believe have been started by youths.
“While they may not have been large fires, such incidents can lead to larger, potentially life-threatening blazes and they also take vital resources away from other incidents.
“The ‘On The Streets’ engagement team have been speaking to 13 to 19-year-olds in Ellesmere Port about the dangers and consequences of fires being started deliberately.
“Hopefully by educating young people on this subject we will see a decline in arson incidents.”
Fire spreads quickly, so what may seem like a small fire can easily become out of control and put properties and lives at risk.
Arson incidents also tie up resources, meaning that it will take longer for fire crews to respond to actual emergencies, such as house fires, because they are putting out these fires which are totally avoidable.
The station manager added: “We are concerned by the spate of arson incidents we have experienced in Ellesmere Port recently and urge those responsible to stop starting fires deliberately.”
Anyone with information about any of the recent arson incidents in Ellesmere Port is urged to contact Cheshire Constabulary.