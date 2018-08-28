Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An Ellesmere Port based charity will have a £10,000 plus boost to its funds thanks to the town’s oil refinery and its staff.

Employees at Essar’s Stanlow plant celebrated their annual charity day with a £7,500 donation by the company to mental health charity Chapter.

This was supported by the workforce fundraising an additional £1,300 through collections, a sum that will be matched by Essar bringing the total contribution to over £10,000.

Representatives of Chapter attended the celebration at Stanlow to raise awareness amongst employees and to formally receive the donation.

The charity supports local people with severe mental illness to feel more confident, make friends and access employment opportunities.

Chapter points out that severe mental illness ‘significantly’ heightens the risk of someone living in poverty, becoming victim of a crime, experiencing poor physical health and committing suicide.

Through one-to-ones, group activities, training and voluntary work placements, the charity empowers people with the skills and confidence to no longer feel limited by their mental ill-health.

Clare Ashworth, the charity’s chief officer, said: “We are delighted with the fantastic support the employees of Essar have shown Chapter.

“It is wonderful that they are championing the cause of mental illness, something that may affect many of their colleagues, friends or family. The monies donated will help us reach even more local people and provide life changing support services.”