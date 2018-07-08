Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A high dependency unit in Ellesmere Port has retained its ‘Good’ rating with the Care Quality Commission (CQC) watchdog.

The finding was reached at Meadow Park, Rivacre Road which is run by Merseyside based Alternative Futures Group which has a Cheshire branch.

The 20-bed treatment and recovery centre provides rehabilitation to people with severe and/or enduring mental illness and may be described as a high dependency rehabilitation unit according to the CQC.

The average stay for patients is 18 months but this varies depending on their recovery.

There are 10 qualified nurses and additional support staff.

An inspection team led by Richard O’Hara comprised two CQC inspectors and two specialist advisers in rehabilitation nursing.

During their visit they undertook activities including attending a presentation by the registered manager Emma Worrall, touring the hospital and observing how staff were caring for patients and speaking with five patients and two carers.

They also spoke to staff including nurses, an occupational therapist assistant and health care assistants.

Meadow Park was found to be ‘Good’ overall and in each key area covering whether services were safe, effective, caring, responsive to people’s needs and well-led.

Inspectors noted that patient care plans were comprehensive, personalised and recovery orientated. People were involved in their care decisions and there were strong caring relationships.

Staff were able to observe all parts of the ward and the hospital was ‘very clean’ with well maintained furniture.

Staffing levels were good and the inspectors described patient care plans as ‘comprehensive’.

Patients were involved in all aspects of their care and said staff were respectful, approachable and interested in their well-being.

Staff were clearly knowledgeable about their patients who made favourable remarks on the activities available to them at Meadow Park, their named nurses and their plans for the future.

Staff felt they could raise concerns without fear of victimisation and morale was reported as being ‘high’ with a high level of support from the hospital manager and senior staff.

Patients told the inspectors there was always a qualified member of staff in the main area and they were always approachable.

Meadow Park had a range of rooms and equipment to support treatment and care.

Patients had access to a large, well-kept outdoor area which they could use without requiring staff to unlock the door. This had exercise equipment which was used by patients.

Inspectors did note some areas for improvement relating to a lack of evidence showing patients being given their care plans and a recommendation of additional support for the occupational therapist.

Regional director Carol Toner at Alternative Futures (AFG) said: “I am delighted on behalf of the team at Meadow Park to retain our ‘Good’ rating across the five domains of safe, effective, caring, responsive and well-led.

“This is testimony to the fact that AFG continues to deliver high quality care and support that will enable all of our people to take control of their lives. We’ve maintained this standard of rating for some eight years.”