A user of a care service told an inspector they are ‘really, really happy’ with the staff who support them.

The comment was made to the Care Quality Commission (CQC) watchdog by a user of the Little Sutton based Bridge House domiciliary care service.

The service offers support to 26 people in Chester and Ellesmere Port in their own homes and also in supported living accommodation. Relatives also suggested ‘staff seem to go the extra mile’.

The service was rated ‘good’ by the CQC following a two-day inspection, the same as in 2014. The first day of the inspection was unannounced with the second by arrangement to allow visits to people’s own homes and supported living services.

The CQC found there are sufficient staff to support people’s needs and users are involved in staff recruitment ‘and were happy with their regular and consistent support’.

Staff have appropriate skills and knowledge and users are supported to have maximum choice and control of their lives with staff helping them in the least restrictive way possible.

People are fully involved in their care plans.

Since the last inspection Bridge House has introduced two community enterprises with the full participation of the people supported including a community shop and a café in Whitby Park.

People have the opportunity to take part in activities including social events, volunteering opportunities and holidays.

They told the CQC they are regularly asked if they are okay and if they feel safe in their accommodation and with the staff members who support them.

People’s care plan files hold details for relatives, GPs and other healthcare professionals to be contacted in an emergency. All staff spoken with said they had access to a member of the management team through an ‘on call’ process at all times.

One person said they are supported by regular staff who know them well. Another commented: “I’m really, really happy with my staff” while another said: “Staff know me well and can see/sense when something is not right. They are very good.”

A relative said: “Staff knowledge is very good and they have the right skills to do their job,” while a social care professional told the CQC: “Staff seem to be very well trained”.

People told the inspectors that staff treat them with kindness and are caring. Their comments included “I like the staff, they are kind,” and “The staff help me whenever I need it”.

During their visits to people the CQC says they are relaxed, happy and comfortable with the support provided by their staff.

All staff spoken with had a very good understanding of people’s individual needs.

The ‘excellent’ community initiates have been developed with the full involvement of the people supported.

They told the CQC about working in the café and described their enjoyment of this.

They also described positively being supported by staff to go away on holiday to places including Blackpool, Llandudno and Benidorm.

People, relatives and staff all described the Bridge House management team as ‘approachable, accessible, knowledgeable and supportive’.

The CQC concluded Bridge House remains safe, effective, caring and well led while its responsiveness is outstanding.