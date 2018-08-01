Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An Ellesmere Port care home has retained its ‘Good’ rating with the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

Rivacre House on Seymour Drive also held on to the independent watchdog’s ‘Outstanding’ status for the responsiveness of its service.

The 12-bed home provides residential personal care for people with mental health needs. All bedrooms are single with en suite facilities says the CQC and the home, a two storey building located near Ellesmere Port town centre, is close to shops and local facilities. At the time of their visit, 12 people were living there.

The home was again praised by an adult social care inspector for the high quality and personalised care it provides to a mix a short and long term residents.

When the inspector made an unannounced visit to the home, the second in three years, they found safe surroundings for people to live and staff to work in. Registered manager Dreena Davies, who took over the reigns in 2013, has fostered a ‘transparent and open culture’.

The home is said to pride itself on running regular activities geared to the individual preferences of residents from themed food and cultural nights to zoo, cinema and museum trips and cosmetics workshops.

Residents told the inspector they feel safe living at the home and say staff are always around to assist them. They feel cared about and staff respect their privacy.

Their views are listened to and acted upon. No one had a complaint although they feel confident that their concerns would be taken seriously.

In a detailed report the inspector says Rivacre House has sufficient staff to meet the needs of residents. Staff receive the training they need and arrangements are in place to enable new staff to settle into their role.

Staff are respectful and caring and show a commitment to ensuring residents experience the same opportunities to access the local community and to reach their aspirations as others.

Residents feel cared about and staff promote their privacy. They believe their views are listened to and acted upon.

Steps to influence positive mental health have been identified and one person spoken by the CQC was ‘very positive about their lives at Rivacre House’ especially as measures had been taken to keep the person safe and to reassure them.

People have a ‘significant influence’ on their support plans which are personalised and devised by themselves. They are able to pursue daily activities or employment opportunities of their choice with activities geared to their individual preferences.

They have the chance ity to influence the home in a meaningful way through the opportunity to attend resident meetings. Their comments included ‘Yes I feel safe living here’ and ‘I don’t have to worry about staff not turning up because they are always here to help’.

The building is ‘always spotlessly clean’ and their medications are ‘never missed’ and are always ‘on time’. When they were feeling unwell staff always refer them to a health professional promptly.

Manager Dreena Davies said: “I know that we have managed to achieve something remarkable here at Rivacre.

“To gain an outstanding rating for the responsiveness of our service in 2015 and then to have retained it two and a half years later is something to be very proud of.

“We have created a happy home and a lovely place for residents and staff to be.

“This recognition from the Care Quality Commission means a lot to everyone who works here and we can only strive to do even better next time we are inspected.”

One resident said: “I have settled here well and have been made to feel welcome.”