Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Members of an amateur boxing club in Ellesmere Port have spoken of their gratitude after receiving a knockout donation from Cheshire Fire Authority.

Fire Authority members voted in favour of awarding the Golden Star Amateur Boxing Club £2,200 at a Cheshire West and Chester Unitary Performance Group meeting, with the money set to be used to secure the future of the club on Princes Road, as well as to attract new members.

Golden Star ABC was set up 54 years ago and is keen to introduce more youngsters aged seven to 18 to the sport of boxing, citing benefits including an improvement to their physical and mental wellbeing, and teaching the youngsters the importance of respect, responsibility, discipline, teamwork and social interaction.

To allow them to accommodate new recruits the club needs more equipment and coaches, which is what the bulk of the money will be spent on.

Much of the funding will be used to provide new boxing gloves, sparring pads and protective head, groin and chest guards, as well as on the development of additional coaches.

It will also be used for the maintenance of existing equipment and increasing the size of the club’s safety flooring.

Cllr Bob Rudd, Chairman of Cheshire Fire Authority , said: “We are delighted to be able to support such a worthwhile cause.

“Golden Star ABC has a longstanding history within the local area and it endeavours to not only teach young people the art of boxing and to improve their health and wellbeing but to also instil discipline, respect and pride in their local community.

“This is especially pertinent in the Grange Ward and wider Ellesmere Port community given the historic issues with arson and anti-social behaviour related incidents involving young people.

“Golden Star ABC is looking to significantly increase its membership to focus more young minds and bodies on a positive way to spend their time, but the age and quality of the equipment the club has and its limited number of coaches is holding it back. This funding will help to remedy that.”

Carl Teasdale, who runs Golden Star ABC, says that the donation is a huge boost to the club.

He said: “I am extremely pleased about, and grateful for, this much needed funding. The money will be spent across our facilities and help to push the club forward with improved equipment and a larger membership.

“I and all the other volunteers at the club have a huge passion for the club and the sport and we play a vital role in the community.

“With there being a problem concerning anti-social behaviour and arson incidents involving youths in Ellesmere Port, it is so important to get children and young people off the streets and not getting up to mischief.

“We want to not only increase our membership but to improve the behaviour of children and young people living in Ellesmere Port.

“We instil an ethos of respect and good manners and behaviour in all our boxers.

“Our lack of funds has restricted what we can offer as a club in recent times but now that we have been granted this funding from Cheshire Fire Authority we will be able to improve the service that we provide to children and young people and the wider Ellesmere Port community.”

As well as more members, the club is keen to recruit more volunteers.

Anyone interested in learning how to box at Golden Star ABC or willing to help the club in any way should call into the gym on Princes Road or contact Carl on 07901 814582.