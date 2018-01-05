Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Armed police swooped on Ellesmere Port yesterday afternoon (Thursday, January 4) after reports emerged that a man had a gun.

Officers descended on Cambridge Road shortly before 2pm, cordoning off the street to search the area.

Now Cheshire Constabulary has revealed three arrests have been made over the disturbance in which was a police officer was allegedly attacked.

A 42-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of a public order offence and assaulting a police constable, while a 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of affray.

A 24-year-old man was later arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

Insp Chris Williams said: “We understand the incident will have caused some concern in the community. Officers acted swiftly and arrests have been made. To provide reassurance we will continue with our increased patrols in the area.”

The heavy police presence in the town led many concerned residents to speculate on social media.

One person wrote: "What's going on in the Port? About 7-10 police cars have flown past town."

Another posted: "Just had police van go past flying over there," while one observed: "There was armed police by Asda when I was coming from there earlier."

Cheshire police are appealing for anyone with information to contact them on 101 quoting incident number 397 of January 4, 2018. Alternatively, information can be given anonymously by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.