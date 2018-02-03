Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

RUSTA, the elite drone training academy, is coming to Chester from next Tuesday to Thursday.

With recent articles of lost drones or the misuse of drones causing a nuisance, it has become apparent there is a need for professional training academies.

RUSTA – the Remote Unmanned Systems Training Academy – is one of the leading providers of Small Unmanned Air System (SUAS) training in the UK.

Owned and operated by Eagle Eye Innovations Ltd, a CAA approved National Qualified Entity (NQE), RUSTA’s instructors are all ex-military experts in teaching and instructing candidates to become knowledgeable, proficient and above all safe SUAS operators.

Specialising in training for all industries in order to fly legally and commercially in the UK, RUSTA prides itself on its professional delivery of safe aviation practices.

They have previously trained and issued recommendations for Permission for Commercial Operation (PfCO) to more than 500 operators and many public entities nationwide.

Some of the company’s major clients include the BBC, Game of Thrones, MoD, Surrey and Sussex Police.

Sion Roberts, the managing director of RUSTA, is delighted to be sharing his expertise in Chester. He said: “It’s great to come back to the North West and train in Chester.”

Sion has a 22 year RAF career behind him and will be leading the Chester course.

RUSTA will be attending the Mecure Chester Abbots Well Hotel in Christleton in Chester from February 6-8 for a course which includes a two and a half day theory element. The price also includes examination, ops manual ratification and flight evaluation.

Readers can book online at www.uastraining.com or call 0800 774 7347.