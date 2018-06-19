Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An elderly homeless woman discovered sleeping rough in Chester is now safely staying in shelter with her pet dog - thanks to the intervention of the community.

Concerned residents contacted the Share Shop last Friday after spotting the woman, believed to be in her seventies, reportedly homeless and sleeping rough on a bench in the Greyhound Retail Park.

When representatives from the charity's Outreach Team went to the scene 10 minutes later, the woman had gone but the team left food and advice for nearby workers to pass on to her if she returned.

On Monday, members of the public again contacted the Share Shop to say the woman was now with them, and with help from the team at Forfutures, Cheshire West and Chester Council's appointed housing provider, she was able to be taken directly off the street to an emergency shelter where she and her dog are now being looked after temporarily until she is found more permanent housing.

Adam Dandy from the Share Shop told The Chronicle it appeared that the woman had been homeless for a number of weeks.

"This to us further highlights the fact that there is little or in fact no safety net in place to prevent people, even the elderly, from becoming homeless," he said.

"Thankfully with the help of those concerned members of the public both Share Shop and Forfutures were able to identify, engage with and ultimately help this lady off the streets and hopefully with the help of Cheshire West and Chester Council into a safe, warm dry place for her to call home."

He added: "We would like to thank everyone in Chester and Ellesmere Port for their amazing help. We would also like to thank those who were concerned enough to report this lady’s predicament to us. Don’t underestimate what you’ve done."